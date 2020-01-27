Nick Saban Reacts To The Death Of Kobe Bryant, Says ‘He Leaves A Tremendous Legacy’

Alabama football coach Nick Saban had a powerful reaction to Kobe Bryant’s tragic death.

Bryant tragically passed away Sunday after the helicopter he was in crashed in California, killing nine people. The six-time national champion and legendary coach reacted with high praise for the former Los Angeles Lakers star’s work ethic. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Jan 25, 2020 at 8:18pm PST

Saban said the following in part in his statement:

When Kobe spoke to our team, he talked about how he went to work knowing perfect was unattainable but put everything into closing the gap on perfect every day. This is an unbelievably sad day. He leaves a tremendous legacy for all who knew and loved him.

You can read his full statement below.

You know a death really shakes the world of sports when you have football coaches releasing statements about the death of a basketball star.

It just goes to show how far reaching Kobe’s influence in the world of sports was. He transcended basketball. He was much more than just a five-time NBA champion.

It’s clear from all the reactions that Bryant touched many different lives, including Nick Saban’s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Jan 22, 2020 at 4:04pm PST

During this horrifically tragic time, our thoughts and prayers are with everybody who has been impacted by his terrible death.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them.