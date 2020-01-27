Former Star Oklahoma Running Back DeMarco Murray Is Joining The Staff Of The Sooners

Former NFL superstar DeMarco Murray will now coach at Oklahoma.

According to SoonerScoop, Murray, who starred for Oklahoma in college, is leaving Arizona after coaching the running back for the Wildcats this past season to join the Sooners. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin confirmed the news to them Sunday night.

There’s nothing better than former stars returning to their old school to join the staff. I love seeing that happen. It’s one of the best things about college sports.

People feel a connection to their college programs that simply isn’t felt in the pros. They grow up cheering for them, they spend their formative college years on campus and it just creates a different kind of bond.

Now, Murray will return to Norman, and he’ll join the staff at the school that helped make him a football star. It’s a perfect fit.

He also is potentially going to provide a monster recruiting boost, especially at the running back position.

Not too many schools have a former NFL star pitching running backs on why they should play in college for them.

It’s a big day for Oklahoma football. The rich get richer.