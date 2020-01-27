Justin Herbert Writes Goodbye Letter To Oregon, Reminisces On Childhood Memories

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert had a great goodbye letter to fans of the Ducks.

Herbert’s days of playing college football have come to an end, and he’ll now go to the NFL after beating Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. The legendary quarterback for the Ducks wrote a letter putting his feelings on the table about his journey to this point, and it’s pretty great. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Herbert wrote the following in part in his letter on DucksSports.com:

Watching the Ducks play every home game from Section 12, barely a mile away from our home, are cherished childhood memories. My brothers and I would replay those games in our front yard, pretending to be Joey Harrington, Kellen Clemens and other Oregon greats. Receiving a scholarship to play at the University of Oregon was the fulfillment of a childhood dream.

I don’t know why, but I’ve always been a huge sucker for stuff like this. Athletes talking about their childhoods and their journeys to the top always make me smile.

There’s nothing that’s better than a young man growing up cheering for his local college, going there and becoming a star.

As a kid from Wisconsin, I can promise you pretty much every little boy dreams of wearing the red and white on the football field and basketball court for the Badgers.

I have no doubt it’s the same way in Oregon. Herbert dreamed of being a Duck, got the job done and dominated while playing for the school.

Now, Herbert will be a first round pick in the NFL draft after an incredibly successful career in college. Something tells me he’s going to just fine at the next level.