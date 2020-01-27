Reddit Theory Wonders If LSU Wins The National Title If They Beat Auburn In 2016

An interesting Reddit theory about LSU is making the rounds.

In a Reddit post from @GeorgieWashington, it's floated whether or not the Tigers would have won the title this past season had they beaten Auburn in 2016.

In 2016, the Tigers lost after not getting a snap off in the final second, which resulted in a touchdown getting called back. Les Miles was fired shortly afterwards.

In the theory, if the Tigers had won on that fateful September day, Miles never gets fired, several games might have gone down different, Coach O never gets hired and the world of college football would look dramatically different.

It’s stuff like this that makes college football such a fun sport. We have people out here on Reddit writing in-depth posts about how a September game in 2016 against Auburn could be responsible for the Tigers winning the national title this past season.

Obviously, people are eating this up because the post has tons of comments.

We’ll never know for sure what would be different if LSU had gotten the snap off. They would have won the game, but how much longer would Miles have been employed?

He reached the end of the road at LSU when he got canned. Despite winning a title there, he’d failed to meet expectations for several years.

If he were to have been fired at the end of the year, would Ed Orgeron even have gotten a shot? Honestly, probably not.

The Tigers probably just would have gotten a big name new head coach. Instead, Coach O had to take over as the interim, and the rest is history.

Never change, college football fans! These are the debates we live for! Let us know in the comments what you think would have happened if LSU had won that game against Auburn.