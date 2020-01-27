REPORT: LSU Will Hire Bo Pelini As Their New Defensive Coordinator

Bo Pelini will reportedly be the next defensive coordinator at LSU.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Tigers have offered Pelini the position after Dave Aranda left to be the new head coach at Baylor. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former Nebraska head coach is expected to accept the offer.

Youngstown State coach & former Nebraska coach Bo Pelini has been offered LSU defensive coordinator position & is expected to accept it, sources told @Stadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 27, 2020

This might surprise some of you all, but I’m actually a bit of a Pelini fan. I really am. Is his attitude a bit over the top?

Yes. There’s no question Pelini has stepped out of line at times. That’s why he was run out Nebraska, despite being their most successful coach in a long time.

He just burned a few too many bridges with the fans, and people weren’t pleased with the way he represented the school.

Don’t take it from me. Get on a plane, fly to Lincoln and ask the people yourself. Trust me, they’re going to say the same thing I’m telling you right now.

They’ll acknowledge Pelini was a winner, but everybody grew tired of his behavior.

Having said all of that, you’re an idiot if you don’t think Pelini can coach. He can 100% coach, and he’s a football guy through and through.

Plus, at LSU, the spotlight won’t be on him. It’ll be on Ed Orgeron, which means there won’t be as much scrutiny.

He might not be Dave Aranda, but he has serious coaching experience with wins under his belt. This is a solid decision from LSU’s football program.