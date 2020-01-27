REVIEW: ‘The Ranch’ Ends On A High Note After Several Entertaining Seasons

“The Ranch” is officially over, and it went out with a bang.

After four incredibly successful seasons spread out over the past few years, the Netflix western comedy with Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott finally ended when the last episodes were released Friday.

Naturally, I had to bang out part eight as quickly as possible. I won’t spoil the ending, but I’d be lying if I said it didn’t pull at my heart. (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For Part 8 Of ‘The Ranch‘ With Ashton Kutcher And Sam Elliott)

After years of watching the Bennett family struggle to make it on their ranch, it all came to an end in fitting fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ranch (@theranchnetflix) on Jan 15, 2020 at 2:12pm PST

As I often say, you sometimes realize it’s not always about the ending location. It’s about the journey you take along the way.

“The Ranch” had an incredible ending, it felt right, it felt satisfying and it felt like it ended with the perfect tone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ranch (@theranchnetflix) on Dec 9, 2019 at 12:14pm PST

The hit show was all about family, conservative values, hard work and looking out for what is yours. We also entered part eight with a murder mystery on our hands.

Trust me, we get a fitting conclusion on that storyline too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ranch (@theranchnetflix) on Jan 25, 2020 at 8:13am PST

Overall, “The Ranch” was one of the best shows on TV these past few years. It made us laugh, it pulled at our emotions, it made us think about our families and it was a hell of a good time. If you haven’t already watched it, I suggest you give it a shot on Netflix.

Props to everybody involved. It was a hell of ride!