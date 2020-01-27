Stephen A. Smith Responds To Criticism From Joe Rogan Over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Comments

Stephen A. Smith wasn’t overly pleased with some recent comments from Joe Rogan.

Following Conor McGregor’s big win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246, Smith ripped Cerrone’s performance in the fight. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

“Here’s the deal: 15 seconds in, ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone was done. He got hit with those shoulders in the clinch, and he was done. It look like he gave up. It was just an atrocious performance on his part,” Smith said about the fight, according to MMA Junkie. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

That didn’t sit well with Rogan, who said the comments were a “bad look.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

Joe Rogan says MMA “demands a different perspective” than what Stephen A. Smith offered at #UFC246. More from Rogan: https://t.co/LW2H7UFuto pic.twitter.com/gwhvO31E36 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) January 24, 2020

The ESPN star responded with a Twitter video this past Saturday, and encouraged Rogan to “check the numbers” from the UFC 246 fight.

You can watch his full response below.

I honestly didn’t expect Joe Rogan vs. Stephen A Smith to the first big beef in the sports world of 2020. I didn’t see that coming at all.

I understand why Rogan wasn’t overly pleased. On the surface, it certainly looked like Smith wasn’t showing Cerrone any respect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jan 20, 2020 at 11:56pm PST

He’s a legend in the fighting game, and the “First Take” star just kind of breezed right past that fact.

Having said that, it’s kind of hard to be too mad at Smith’s analysis. Cerrone got obliterated by McGregor. It wasn’t a close fight at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donald Cerrone (@cowboycerrone) on Jan 19, 2020 at 2:11pm PST

I think it’s more than fair to say it was an “atrocious” performance because it 100% was. Either way, I’m down for this feud between Rogan and Smith.

I didn’t even know I needed it, but I’m here for this kind of action!