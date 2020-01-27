SUPER BOWL FACTS: People Will Eat 1.4 Billion Pounds Of Chicken Wings, $1.3 Billion Will Be Spent On Beer

People will spend a ton of money on booze and food during the Super Bowl between the 49ers and Chiefs this Sunday.

According to WalletHub, people will consume 1.4 billion pounds of chicken wings during the big game, they'll eat 10 million pounds of ribs, 11.2 million pounds of chips, eight million pounds of guacamole, and pizza orders are expected to go up 50%.

On top of that, $1.3 billion will be spent on beer as people watch San Francisco and Kansas City battle it out on the field.

I love information like this. The numbers are always jarring and fun to talk about. More than $1.3 billion on beer! WalletHub also reported nearly $600 million will be spent on wine and $503 million will be spent on hard alcohol.

That means we’re talking about more than $2 billion spent on booze for this Sunday! Sounds like a good time to me if I’ve ever heard of one!

Obviously with so much food and alcohol on the table, it’s fair to ask how many calories people will consume.

Well, WalletHub has us covered there too! The number is somewhere in the range of 6,000 calories! Might be time to hit a treadmill afterwards!

It’s going to be a fun time! Let us know in the comments what your favorite thing to eat during the Super Bowl is! It’s going to be a great time Sunday!