Texas Longhorns Generated $223.9 Million In Revenue During The 2018-2019 Fiscal Year

The Texas Longhorns made an absurd amount cash during the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

The Longhorns generated $223.9 million in revenue over that time period, according to a Saturday report from Hookem.com. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s a few million more dollars than the past years. Things are certainly trending up in Austin.

Stop and think for a moment how much money that is. A college athletic program made damn near a quarter of a billion dollars!

Next time somebody tries to tell you college sports aren’t a huge deal, just go ahead and show them these numbers.

Anything that generates millions of dollars in revenue is a monster deal. It’s hard to comprehend just how much money we’re talking about.

Programs like Texas aren’t operating like small sports franchise. They’re essentially operating like they’re a pro team.

They have the best facilities, they have huge budgets for coaches and they have the same resources that you’d find in the NFL for the most part.

The crazy part is that Texas hasn’t been a national title contender for most of my lifetime. Imagine the kind of money that would start raining down if they made the playoff.

Sound off in the comments if you’re surprised by the numbers. They’re absolutely huge!