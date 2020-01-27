Watch The Preview For The Upcoming ‘The Outsider’ Episode ‘Tear-Drinker’

The upcoming episode of “The Outsider” on HBO looks like it’ll continue to carry the standard of excellence we’ve seen so far through the first four.

The plot “Tear-Drinker,” according to Rotten Tomatoes, is, “After returning from an eye-opening trip to New York, Holly searches for clues at several locations connected to the Dayton case. Jeannie finds herself shaken by an unnerving incident at work and delivers an ominous warning to Ralph. Jack is put on the defensive at Tamika’s baby shower.”

View this post on Instagram There’s only one way to clear his name. A post shared by The Outsider (@theoutsiderhbo) on Jan 26, 2020 at 11:00am PST

In the preview, we see Ralph looking at Jack’s burn, Holly appears to be talking with Ralph about “hiding places” in photos and we see something that resembles the boogeyman in Terry’s wife’s kitchen.

Give it a watch below.

How lit does episode five look? Tell me how lit it looks! Fans and viewers are going to be in for a wild time as we watch the mystery unfold.

Through four episodes of “The Outsider,” we’ve been sucked down a rabbit hole of murder, mystery, intrigue and an evil villain identified as the boogeyman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Outsider (@theoutsiderhbo) on Jan 20, 2020 at 7:00am PST

Let’s hope the fifth episode lives up to the hype! It should be great. My only beef is that it’s coming out during the Super Bowl.

What is HBO thinking with that one? Either release it early or hold off for a week. Literally nobody will be doing anything other than football Sunday night.

Either way, it looks great!