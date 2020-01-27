Editorial

UCLA Athletics Lost $18.9 Million In 2019

UCLA v Cincinnati

UCLA lost a shocking amount of money on sports in 2019.

According to MercuryNews.com, the Bruins lost a staggering $18.9 million on sports in 2019. UCLA generated $108.4 million in revenue, but had expenses that topped $127 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

Coach firings, bonuses and an “increase in operating expenses for football under” Chip Kelly are believed to be the biggest cause for the deficit.

I honestly don’t understand how this is possible. It’s so embarrassing for UCLA and their fans. It’s incredibly embarrassing.

 

The Bruins are supposed to be one of the best athletic programs in America. Instead, they’re bleeding money right now.

I guess that’s what happens when your football and basketball teams fall off of the map. There’s no excuse for this at all.

 

Everybody involved should be ashamed. Elite programs like UCLA generally print money. They don’t lose money.

Yet, somehow, UCLA didn’t just manage to lose money. They lost damn near $20 million. What a pathetic state of affairs for the Bruins.

 

It’s just pathetic on every single level.