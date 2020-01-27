‘View’ Hosts Remember Kobe Bryant And Talk About His Legacy, Calling Him ‘An American Icon’

The ladies of “The View” took time out Monday to remember Kobe Bryant and talk about his legacy following the shocking news of his death Sunday.

It came during a panel discussion about the tragic death of the NBA Legend, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and 7 other people who were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

“When people say you have to live each day to the fullest, this is what they mean,” Whoopi Goldberg shared before turning to her co-hosts and asking them where they were when they learned the sad news.

WATCH:

“You know, I got it on my phone or on my watch or something, and it was like, ‘What,'” Joy Behar explained.’ “And then I turned the TV on and they weren’t saying it right away; they weren’t saying it happened to him. He’s only 41 years old, and the little girl…There were other kids on the plane.” (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Makes Peace With Meghan McCain After Arguing Intensely On-Air)

“It’s a terrible thing,” she added. “It’s just terrible. What can you say about it? He was an nice guy, a real sweetheart. We had him on the show.”

“As Whoopi, as you know, I spend every weekend with my daughter’s basketball team because she plays AAU [Amateur Athletic Union]. And we were stunned,” Sunny Hostin shared, while talking about how hard it was for her 13-year old daughter who she said,”took it particularly difficult.”

“We couldn’t process it,” she added. “I don’t think anyone could really process it. And what I loved about Kobe, not only was he lovely when he was here, he was such a proponent for girls in sports and women in sports, and it just meant a lot to have a more former NBA player saying, ‘Girls can do it too,’ you know?”

Meghan McCain then called Bryant “an American Icon” as she talked about how it had been difficult for her seeing all the videos of him talking about what an “incredible basketball player” his young daughter was.

McCain then asked everyone to pray for Bryant’s wife Vanessa, “let’s just pray for her and her family. I can’t even fathom what she’s going through right now.”