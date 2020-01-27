Will There Be A ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailer During The Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is a few days away, and that has me wondering if we’re about to get a new trailer for season three of “Westworld.”

During the Super Bowl in 2018, we got a preview for season two. HBO used the platform of one of the biggest events in sports to hype up one of the biggest TV shows in the industry. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

It made a lot of sense, it moved the needle, and it got people amped.

Now, with the game between the 49ers and Chiefs this Sunday, I think there is a very high chance we get a new preview for season three, which will arrive at some point this year.

To be clear, I have no inside information, I haven’t been told anything by anybody at HBO and I’m in the dark just like everybody else.

I’m just looking at the past, speculating, and guessing what HBO will do.

At the very least, I hope we get another trailer for season three of “Westworld.” It’s one of the best shows ever made, and I encourage you all to watch.

We’ve had a few tiny looks into season three past the Comic-Con video, but we haven’t had a ton. The Super Bowl would be a great time to ramp things up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westworld (@westworldhbo) on Nov 8, 2019 at 4:53pm PST

Keep an eye out for it! I’m not saying it’ll happen for sure, but we definitely shouldn’t rule it out.