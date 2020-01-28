Around $400 Million Will Be Legally Gambled On The Super Bowl

Hundreds of millions of dollars will be legally bet on the Super Bowl this Sunday between the 49ers and Chiefs.

According to an e-mail release from PlayUSA.com, about $400 million is expected to be legally gambled on the big game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If $400 million is being legally gambled, then you can probably guarantee the total amount gambled will be more than $1 billion.

People are going to bet on the Super Bowl whether or not they’re in a state that legally allows it. That’s just the way the world works.

People like gambling on sports. If they’re not in a location where it’s legal, then they’ll do it with their friends, a bookie or off-shore sites.

No matter what, it’s going to happen. This is the Super Bowl we’re talking about!

This is another classic example of why gambling on sports should be legal in all of America. Some states are going to rake in money off of the 49ers playing the Chiefs.

Other states won’t get a penny because all the money will be moved under the table.

For those of you betting on the Super Bowl, good luck! It should be one hell of a fun time.