‘The Bachelor’ To Air 2 Episodes Next Week After A Kicked Off Contestant Returned To The Show

There will be two episodes of “The Bachelor” next week, which means that you now have an extra night to enjoy all the drama.

The news was announced after Monday night’s episode. The first episode will air Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. ET and another episode Feb. 5, also at 8 p.m. ET.

This last episode of “The Bachelor” certainly added to the drama that has encompassed this season. Not only have the girls decided they all pretty much hate each other, they’ve brought “Bachelor” Peter Weber into the drama, too.

They’ve seemingly agreed on one thing though. They all hate contestant Alayah. Now, I’ve yet to see exactly what she’s done wrong on this show, but she got sent home last week. This week, she showed back up and stirred the pot in more ways than one. (RELATED: Here’s The Champagne Bottle Screw-Up From ‘The Bachelor’ The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing About)

First, Alayah told Peter that she was more than an acquaintance with Victoria P., who was the main reason she went home the week before.

ICYMI: Alayah and Victoria P. competed in pageants together and also went on a trip to Vegas in January. The three sat down and had a chit-chat about it and I guess Peter believed Alayah because she got the rose for a date she didn’t even go on.

Next week, we’ll see more drama as the entire house turns on Alayah and insist Peter send her home. I love when women support all other women except one. Makes for great TV!

Cheers to two nights a week!