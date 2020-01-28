Biden Says He ‘Sure Would Like Michelle To Be The Vice President’

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he “sure would like” former first lady Michelle Obama to be his vice president.

Biden spoke Tuesday at a campaign stop in Muscatine, Iowa, where he commented on possible future jobs for the Obamas if he became president of the U.S. A voter asked Biden if he would consider appointing “Obama” to the Supreme Court, according to The Hill.

“Yeah, I would, but I don’t think he’d do it,” Biden said, referring to former President Barack Obama. “He’d be a great Supreme Court justice.” (RELATED: Hillary Clinton Says She Feels ‘The Urge’ To Beat Trump)

“Second question is — which Obama?” the voter asked.

WATCH:

Man: “Would you consider appointing Obama for the Supreme Court?” Joe Biden: “Yeah, I would, but I don’t think he’d do it. He’d be a great Supreme Court Justice.” Man: “Second question is – which Obama?” Joe Biden: “I sure would like Michelle to be the Vice President.” pic.twitter.com/4OYIsEcNQn — The Hill (@thehill) January 28, 2020

“Well I sure would like Michelle to be the vice president,” Biden added.

Biden previously joked about making Michelle Obama his vice president in September 2019 on “The Late Show” to Stephen Colbert. When Colbert asked Biden if he ever asked Michelle Obama for advice, Biden quipped, “Only to be my vice president.”

“I’m only joking. Michelle, I’m joking,” he added.

Michelle Obama has repeatedly said she has no interest in running for office, The Hill reported.

The Biden campaign did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

