Cal And Notre Dame Schedule 2022 Football Game

Cal and Notre Dame will step on the gridiron against each other in a few years.

According to Bruce Feldman, the two programs have a game scheduled against each other in 22. It’ll be the first time they’ve played in 55 years, and they’ll be in South Bend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Cal and #NotreDame will be playing for the first time in 55 years on Sept. 17, 2022, at Notre Dame Stadium — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 27, 2020

While California might not be a super successful program, it is a huge program.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball) on Jan 27, 2020 at 1:34pm PST

Notre Dame is known for playing big schools all the time. They’re known for playing historic programs and I think Cal will be a fun one.

Should the Fighting Irish roll them? Without a doubt. Notre Dame is just on a different level, but this will be a major event for Cal.

Never count out a team when they’re playing their biggest game of the year. Teams get up for an event like that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball) on Jan 10, 2020 at 1:35pm PST

No matter what, we should applaud whenever two big programs schedule games against each other. It’s good for the sport and it’s good for the fans.