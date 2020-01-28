Cal And Notre Dame Schedule 2022 Football Game

Cal and Notre Dame will step on the gridiron against each other in a few years.
According to Bruce Feldman, the two programs have a game scheduled against each other in 22. It’ll be the first time they’ve played in 55 years, and they’ll be in South Bend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
#Cal and #NotreDame will be playing for the first time in 55 years on Sept. 17, 2022, at Notre Dame Stadium
While California might not be a super successful program, it is a huge program.
Notre Dame is known for playing big schools all the time. They’re known for playing historic programs and I think Cal will be a fun one.
Should the Fighting Irish roll them? Without a doubt. Notre Dame is just on a different level, but this will be a major event for Cal.
Never count out a team when they’re playing their biggest game of the year. Teams get up for an event like that.
No matter what, we should applaud whenever two big programs schedule games against each other. It’s good for the sport and it’s good for the fans.