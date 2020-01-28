Conservatives Rally Around Bernie Sanders Against Media Bias

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders has found one unlikely group to rally behind him as he fights alleged establishment media bias: conservatives.

The self-proclaimed democratic socialist and 2020 presidential candidate has drawn sympathy from conservatives and other right-leaning political figures because of the media’s dismissive and sometimes downright adversarial treatment of his campaign.

One of the first and most egregious examples that spurred the right to defend Sanders was the media’s handling of an accusation that Sanders is a secret sexist. Presumably manufactured by Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign, CNN published an article in mid-January claiming that Sanders told Warren he did not believe a woman could win the presidency. The report was based on the account of several anonymous sources, none of whom were actually in the private meeting between the two candidates that took place in 2018.

Sanders denied the claims, while Warren has played it more coy, issuing a statement that claimed Sanders “disagreed” when she said she thought a woman could win in 2020. (RELATED: Warren Issues Statement, Stands By Claims That Bernie Sanders Told Her A Woman Couldn’t Win)

Despite the he said-she said nature of the disagreement, CNN accepted Warren’s version of events during the subsequent Democratic Debate.

“CNN reported yesterday and Senator Warren confirmed in a statement that in 2018 you told her that you did not believe a woman could win the presidential election. Why did you say that?” CNN reporter Abby Phillip asked Sanders.

Sanders denied the statement again, but CNN refused to couch its allegations when asking Warren how she felt about the event.

“Sen. Warren, what did you think when Sen. Sanders told you that a woman could not win the election?” Phillip questioned.

WATCH:

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson accused CNN of cowing to the “Democratic establishment” in the way they handled the hit on Sanders, adding that the attack likely backfired because it gave credence to President Donald Trump’s repeated assertions that the media is biased.

“It turns out it’s possible to level attacks that are so stupid and so unfair that they wind up helping the person you are trying to hurt. That’s a lesson CNN has repeatedly failed to learn in the Trump era and they were no smarter this time,” Carlson said.

WATCH:

MSNBC joined in on the fun, bringing on a so-called body language expert to assert that there was proof that Sanders was lying about the alleged exchange with Warren.

Conservatives developed a clear message in the aftermath of the attack: Sanders, because of his anti-establishment streak, was getting the same treatment from the media that people on the right had been getting for years.

WOW – Bernie finds out what it’s like being a Republican on live on TV.

This is what it feels like when the media claim (without evidence) that you are GUILTY of a dirty rumor even though you deny it in the record repeatedly. The look on his face says it all. pic.twitter.com/NsGtabmWyC — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 15, 2020

I see Elizabeth Warren is trying out her own version of Christine Blasey Ford on Bernie Sanders. It’s the Kavanaugh scheme all over again: a surprise hit, the gender card, media collusion, no genuine corroboration. I say disbelieve anything of this sort without hard evidence — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 15, 2020

It is pretty amazing the lengths the Democratic Party and the media will go to shut down Bernie. It happened last election and it’s happening again. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 16, 2020

“The reason so many conservatives are defending Bernie with respect to corporate media going all in to crush him is they’ve so often been on the receiving end of that same dynamic,” the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Peter Hasson tweeted.

The reason so many conservatives are defending Bernie with respect to corporate media going all in to crush him is they’ve so often been on the receiving end of that same dynamic https://t.co/j95hdkOV53 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 18, 2020

Disagree with (quite literally) everything Bernie stands for, but it’s unreal to watch the Dem establishment & the media try & undercut his candidacy. The establishments in every party are the same. Always trying to control the outcome. https://t.co/zdhb6P4Dff — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) January 15, 2020

Despite backlash, the media hasn’t stopped its assault on Sanders there.

The Daily Beast went on to dig up statements that Sanders made int eh 1970s comparing certain types of wage labor to slavery.

“As the leading member of a self-described ‘radical political party’ in the 1970s, Bernie Sanders repeatedly compared Vermont workers to enslaved black people,” The Daily Beast reported.

EXCLUSIVE: As Sanders floats at the top of the polls, previously unreported statements from the ’70s where he compared predominantly white workers in his home state of Vermont to black slaves may put his past and judgment into questionhttps://t.co/s8V6GKl5yE — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 23, 2020

The Daily Beast made sure to note that Vermont is a “mostly white state,” insinuating that Sanders was racist for comparing low-wage and low-skilled labor conditions to slavery, despite such comparisons being relatively commonplace among politicians who speak in terms of Marxist class struggles.

Bernie Sanders was right to talk about wage slavery in the 1970s. We should talk about it, too. https://t.co/hExoumyzlT — Jacobin (@jacobinmag) January 25, 2020

When Bernie Sanders compared wage labor to slavery in the 1970s, he wasn’t equating the two. He was drawing on an emancipatory tradition that sees wage labor as shot through with subjugation — and insists on the need to democratize the workplace. https://t.co/hExoumyzlT — Jacobin (@jacobinmag) January 25, 2020

Sanders was hit by the media again after Joe Rogan, a standup comedian and podcast host, said he would “probably” vote for Sanders on his program. Slate insisted that Sanders “shouldn’t be touting” the endorsement from one of the most popular podcasters in the world, and Vice fretted that Sanders was sending a signal that he endorses bigotry. Carlos Maza, known on Twitter as “Gay Wonk,” said Sanders embracing Rogan’s endorsement “fucking sucks.”

Bernie’s campaign cutting a campaign ad with Joe Rogan fucking sucks. Rogan is an incredibly influential bigot and Democrats should be marginalizing him. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) January 24, 2020

The criticism stemmed from allegations that Rogan is anti-transgender because uses his podcast to talk about the potential dangers of allowing male-to-female transgender individuals to compete in women’s sports, and that he is a racist because he once made a poor joke about “The Planet of the Apes.”

The Rogan endorsement was a perfect segue for the media to re-up concerns about the “Bernie Bros” — Sanders’ large and fervent base of male followers that are very active online. The Bernie Bros have been accused of sexism because of their fervent trolling of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign. The Washington Post ran an article Sunday stating that Sanders’ online base was “weaponizing Facebook” to “spread angry memes,” essentially comparing online posting to warfare.

The Post’s piece read similarly to “reporting” during the 2016 election complaining about “Pepe the Frog” memes and satirical videos posted across Twitter and Facebook by Trump supporters.

“The Democrats’ Corporate Media is giving Bernie Sanders a small taste of what Donald Trump endures every day—and Bernie people don’t like it!” the official war room account for the Trump Campaign tweeted in the aftermath of some of the media’s attacks on Sanders.

The Democrats’ Corporate Media is giving Bernie Sanders a small taste of what Donald Trump endures every day—and Bernie people don’t like it! https://t.co/OxCy7qzz3f — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) January 19, 2020

Saagar Enjeti, host of Rising on The Hill TV, made a similar point in a statement to the Daily Caller.

“Conservatives understand what it’s like to be ignored by the mainstream media, and then smeared once they decide to pay attention to you. Unlike those on the left however, they call it out when they see it on both sides as we saw in CNNs treatment of Bernie Sanders,” Enjeti said.