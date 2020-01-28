Dallas Stars Beat The Lightning In Overtime After Incredible Goal From Jamie Benn

Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn scored an incredible goal during a Monday night win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

With the game tied in overtime 2-2, Benn snatched the puck away from the Lightning and put an unreal move on the goalie for the win.

Watch the incredible play below.

That’s an absolutely incredible sequence of events. From the moment he intercepted the pass all the way through the goal, it was an outstanding play from Benn.

That’s the kind of play that 100% ends up on the season highlight reel when the year is over. He squeaked the puck past the goalie.

That’s the kind of goal the guys in the locker room talk about for awhile. That’s the kind of goal that gets you free beer at the bar.

The Lightning got absolutely dominated on that entire sequence by Benn. I don’t want to say he single-handedly won the game for the Stars, but let’s not rule it out.

Major props to Benn for the awesome play to get Dallas the win.