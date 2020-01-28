ESPN Host Elle Duncan Cries While Telling Story About Meeting Kobe Bryant

ESPN host Elle Duncan got extremely emotional discussing the time she met Kobe Bryant.
In a viral Twitter video shared Monday night, Duncan told her audience about how she met the five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers while she was pregnant. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)
I met Kobe Bryant one time.. we were doing ESPN upfronts together in NYC. He came over and started talking to me about my impending baby (as you can see I was 13 months pregnant). I asked if he had advice on raising girls— he said “Just be grateful you’ve been given that gift, girls are amazing.” He bragged for a few minutes about what his 3 daughters were doing and how tough they were. He commented his wife Vanessa wanted to try for a boy but was jokingly concerned it would be another girl.. I said “How would you feel about that?” WITHOUT hesitation he said “I WOULD HAVE 5 MORE GIRLS IF I COULD.. I’m a girl dad I love the challenge of raising women.” Little did I know he would have that 4th girl. Or that I would sit backstage for half an hour chatting up the GOAT about his new retired life and what was ahead. I left so impressed with his ability to exist normally in a space where he was being fawned and followed. How he took time for this Real pregnant women he didn’t know to have a real convo with a line of people waiting for a moment just to reassure her. I’m glad to have had that brief time with him. I’m so sorry that 4th girl won’t know her dad.
She explained Kobe’s great excitement for her upcoming child. By the end of the video, Duncan was in tears talking about Bryant dying “doing what he loved the most.”
The Kobe story Elle Duncan shared on Sportscenter was so heartfelt and heartbreaking, more people need to see it.
It almost feels like these stories coming out about Kobe, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash, will never end. The impact he had on so many people is clear.
Duncan was simply talking about meeting him, and she completely fell apart. Of course, nobody blames her for having that kind of reaction.
Kobe was a larger than life figure, and his death has crushed a lot of people.
I think it’s safe to say we’ll see many more reactions like this one from Duncan as the days go by. It’s just a tragedy, and people will deal with it in their own ways.
It’s crystal clear Kobe had an incredible impact on Duncan. That much is for sure.