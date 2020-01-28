ESPN Host Elle Duncan Cries While Telling Story About Meeting Kobe Bryant

ESPN host Elle Duncan got extremely emotional discussing the time she met Kobe Bryant.

In a viral Twitter video shared Monday night, Duncan told her audience about how she met the five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers while she was pregnant. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

She explained Kobe’s great excitement for her upcoming child. By the end of the video, Duncan was in tears talking about Bryant dying “doing what he loved the most.”

You can watch it below.

The Kobe story Elle Duncan shared on Sportscenter was so heartfelt and heartbreaking, more people need to see it. “The only small source of comfort for me, is knowing that he died doing what he loved the most: being a dad. Being a girl dad.”@elleduncanESPN #RIPGigi #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/a2GpkY2Eb4 — Gian Cruz (@gianorama) January 28, 2020

It almost feels like these stories coming out about Kobe, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash, will never end. The impact he had on so many people is clear.

Duncan was simply talking about meeting him, and she completely fell apart. Of course, nobody blames her for having that kind of reaction.

Kobe was a larger than life figure, and his death has crushed a lot of people.

I think it’s safe to say we’ll see many more reactions like this one from Duncan as the days go by. It’s just a tragedy, and people will deal with it in their own ways.

It’s crystal clear Kobe had an incredible impact on Duncan. That much is for sure.