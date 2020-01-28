FLASHBACK: Kobe Bryant Talks About The Honor Of Playing For Team USA

An awesome old video of Kobe Bryant has gone viral on Twitter.

In a video shared by @nzaccardi, the legendary NBA star and five-time champion with the Lakers talked with Cris Collinsworth during the 2008 Olympics about what it meant to represent America.

“It’s a cool thing for me to say. I feel great about it, and I’m not ashamed to say it,” Kobe told Collinsworth about praising America. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

Give it a watch below.

A moment from NBC’s coverage of the 2008 Olympics that I will always remember. Kobe Bryant telling Cris Collinsworth about the first time he received his USA uniform. pic.twitter.com/0gNctphYcI — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) January 26, 2020

This is such a great video of Kobe and Collinsworth. You can see the deceased NBA star’s love for America in his eyes, and you can hear it in his voice.

He couldn’t be happier to be playing for the red, white and blue. He won two gold medals playing from America, and it’s clear he was happy every step of the way.

We truly lost a legend this past Sunday when Bryant died in a helicopter crash. He was one of the greatest players to ever play the game, and he died at the young age of 41.

I know we’ve been pouring on the Kobe content ever since he died, and that won’t stop anytime soon. There have been way too many great stories about the NBA superstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Jan 25, 2020 at 8:18pm PST

