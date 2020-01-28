Freddie Kitchens Expected To Coach Tight Ends For The New York Giants

It looks like the New York Giants will officially hire Freddie Kitchens as their new tight ends coach.

There had been some reports earlier in January that Kitchens would join Joe Judge's staff, but then nothing really seemed to happen.

Now, it looks like the ball is rolling again in New York. According to Bruce Feldman, he’ll join the staff to coach tight ends.

SOURCE: The #Giants are expected to hire former #Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens as their new tight ends coach. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 27, 2020

The Giants are certainly making some interesting decisions when it comes to their coaching staff. First, they hired Bret Bielema, and now Kitchens is joining the squad.

Is Joe Judge building a staff to win NFL games or is he building a staff to rehab failed head coaches?

It’s kind of hard to tell. Judge doesn’t have any head coaching experience, and I understand why he’d want to surround himself with people who do.

That’s why hiring Jason Garrett was a really smart decision. I’m not sure at all how hiring Freddie Kitchens is a good decision.

I have nothing against Kitchens, but I think we all saw how chaotic the Browns were under his leadership. It was a disaster on pretty much every single level.

Something tells me the Giants could have done much better.