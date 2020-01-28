Grand Valley State Coach Morris Berger Suspended After Saying Adolf Hitler’s Leadership Was ‘Second-To-None’

Grand Valley State offensive coordinator Morris Berger has been suspended for praising Adolf Hitler’s leadership.

According to Leon Hendrix, Berger has been suspended and the school is conducting an investigation into the comments that caused the situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The whole thing stemmed from an interview he did with the Lanthorn Grand Valley. He was asked what historical figures he’d like to get dinner with, and he responded with the following:

This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler. It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none. How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader.

There are some things you just shouldn’t say out loud. Sometimes, not every thought in your head needs to be vocalized.

Do you want to know what is right at the top of that list? Saying you want to get dinner with Hitler because of his outstanding leadership.

Not just good leadership, but leadership that is “second-to-none.” Berger might be a good guy, and he honestly might just be interested in history.

All of that could be possible. Still, he should hit the pause button before throwing compliments towards Hitler. Just a little free advice.

I also love how he opened the statement with saying his comments weren’t going “to get a good review.” No kidding, dude.

You’re praising the leadership of a genocidal dictator, who started a massive war and tried to eradicate the Jews.

Be smarter, Berger! Be much smarter!