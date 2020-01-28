Greg Gard Says There’s ‘No Timeline’ For When Kobe King Will Play Again

Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard doesn’t know when star Kobe King will play again.

King missed the loss to Iowa Monday night, and didn’t travel with the team because of unidentified personal issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Zach Heilprin, Gard told the media after the game he doesn’t know when King will play again, and stated, “There’s really no timeline on him. There’s really nothing decided.”

Greg Gard on Kobe King and whether they’ll have him going forward: There’s really no timeline on him. There’s really nothing decided. — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) January 28, 2020

Obviously, I have no idea what is going on with Kobe King, but we’re wishing him nothing but the best. If you miss a game in college athletics, it’s a really big deal.

Whatever is going on with King is serious enough that the Badgers let him skip a massive conference game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe King (@youngking_2323) on Jan 21, 2020 at 9:13pm PST

Let’s just hope whatever is happening off of the court is going to get resolved in the best manner possible.

Lots of people might just want to sit back and argue that we need him back ASAP. I’m not going to say that because we don’t know what is happening.

Until we do, it’d be incredibly foolish to speculate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe King (@youngking_2323) on Dec 7, 2019 at 8:19pm PST

Whatever he’s dealing with, I have no doubt he has the full support of the state of Wisconsin. Everybody has his back.