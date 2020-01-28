Hillary Clinton: ‘I Certainly Feel The Urge’ To Think She Could Beat Trump

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said in an interview published Monday that she “certainly” feels “the urge” to think she could beat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Clinton spoke up in an interview with Variety in Park City, Utah, where Clinton was promoting the documentary “Hillary,” the New York Post reported. Clinton, who ran against Trump in the 2016 election and lost, answered a question on whether she ever feels “the urge to think: ‘I could beat Donald Trump if I were running.'”

“Yeah,” Clinton responded. “I certainly feel the urge because I feel the 2016 election was a really odd time and an odd outcome. And the more we learn, the more that seems to be the case.” (RELATED: Pro-Life Democrat: Buttigieg Gave Voters ‘A Reason To Vote Against Him’)

I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views! But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 22, 2020

Clinton added that she is going to do everything she can to support the candidates who are running for president and for the eventual Democratic nominee.

The former presidential candidate has also said that much has changed since the 2016 election and that Trump will have to be held accountable for his actions.

“I think there’s a story now to be told. Before he was a blank slate,” the former first lady said in an interview in Park City, according to The Associated Press. “He was a guy that people saw on their TVs. As you know, he was a reality TV star.”

“Now I think there’s a record that he’s going to have to be held accountable for,” she said.

