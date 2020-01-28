‘It Is Theft’: Ilhan Omar Responds To Trump-Israel Peace Proposal

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar ripped a peace deal that was proposed Tuesday at the White House by President Donald Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“This is not a peace plan,” Omar wrote in a tweet. “It is theft. It is erasure.”

The congressman also ripped Trump and Netanyahu for not including the Palestinians in the peace deal, but neglected to point out that Trump attempted to call Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who declined the deal before it was introduced, and referred to the U.S. president as a “dog.” (RELATED: Benjamin Netanyahu Wants To Name Town In Israel After President Trump)

“They could have guaranteed justice, and brought everyone into this peace deal,” Omar said in response to a tweet from anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour. “Instead these two embattled heads of state, impeached and indicted, have a ‘just us’ peace deal. It’s shameful and disingenuous!”

The peace deal proposed by Trump and Netanyahu would give the Palestinians their own state, which would include parts of East Jerusalem. The plan was also endorsed by Netanyahu’s challenger, ormer Israeli Defense Forces General Benny Gantz.