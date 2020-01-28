‘An Act Of Treachery’: Joe diGenova Did Not Mince Words When Asked About The John Bolton Book Leaks

Joe diGenova, former U.S. district attorney for D.C., did not mince words when discussing the recent leaks from former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s upcoming book during an interview with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill.

“This is out of character. You wouldn’t publish this book about a president for whom you worked for while he’s still a president or at least until the re-election is over. To release it now is an act of treachery,” said diGenova.

The New York Times reported Sunday that a manuscript of Bolton’s forthcoming book claims that President Donald Trump told him in an August 2019 conversation that he was withholding military aid to Ukraine in order to force officials there to cooperate with investigations into Joe Biden and other political opponents. (RELATED: Exclusive: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy On Impeachment Trial Witnesses, Bolton Leak And More.)

He also rated Trump’s defense team’s performance and explained why the Senate should be asking more about the Bidens.

