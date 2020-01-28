Kylie Jenner Reveals She Flew ‘From Time To Time’ With Pilot Of Fatal Kobe Bryant Crash

Kylie Jenner revealed that she flew “from time to time” as a passenger on the same helicopter and with the pilot of the fatal Kobe Bryant crash.

The 22-year-old reality TV star posted a message on her Instagram story detailing how she had previously chartered flights on the Sikorsky S-76B flown by pilot Ara Zobayan, the pilot of the deadly chopper crash that killed the NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven other passengers. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, 41, Killed In Helicopter Crash)

“Rest in peace and prayers to these families,” Jenner wrote. “I still can’t believe this. That was the helicopter I would fly on from time to time with that pilot, Ara.” (RELATED: ESPN Releases Emotional Video Honoring Kobe Bryant After His Tragic Death)

“He was such a nice man,” she added. “Hold your loved ones close.”

It all comes following the shocking news Sunday that Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and 7 other people, including the pilot had died in the crash in the hills in Southern California.

Reports since have indicated that the pilot was warned he was flying too low for so-called “flight following” — which means that the chopper could not be picked up by radar to receive guidance from air traffic control.