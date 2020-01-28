LeBron James Promises To ‘Continue’ Kobe Bryant’s Legacy In Emotional Instagram Post

LeBron James publicly acknowledged the death of Kobe Bryant for the first time late Monday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend and five-time NBA champion was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven other people. King James, who had been silent on the tragedy up until this point, wrote a lengthy post honoring his friend. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

The Lakers star wrote the following in part:

I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it!

You can read his full post below.

It’s hard to read that post and not have your heart get pulled at. Reading about Kobe watching down from the heavens is about as hard as it gets.

Whether you love LeBron James or not, the man has now been put in a situation that nobody could have seen coming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Jan 25, 2020 at 8:18pm PST

Kobe Bryant was arguably the most famous Lakers player in the history of the franchise. He was supposed to be around for years to come.

Now, his death has caused the game Tuesday night against the Clippers to be postponed, and it has put the weight of the world on LeBron James.

It’s just a terrible situation all the way around. It’s clear from what King James wrote that he feels incredibly broken from the death of his friend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on May 5, 2019 at 9:05pm PDT

Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody touched by this tragedy.