Matthew McConaughey Will Star In The New FX Show ‘Redeemer’ From ‘True Detective’ Creator Nic Pizzolatto

Matthew McConaughey will star in the new FX show “Redeemer.”

The show will also bring McConaughey back with “True Detective” creator Nic Pizzolatto. The two combined to make one of the greatest seasons of television ever with the first season of “True Detective.”

THR reported the following details on the plot of the new show:

Created by Pizzolatto, Redeemer stars McConaughey as a former minister-turned-dissolute security guard, whose search for a missing woman in Texas leads him through a corruption and criminal conspiracy, as his past and present impact and entwine around a mystery of escalating violence and deceit.

Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up for this one immediately. I damn near ran through a brick wall when I got the email in my inbox about this show, which is inspired by Patrick Colman’s “The Churchgoer.”

McConaughey as a “former minister-turned dissolute security guard” hunting down a vast criminal conspiracy? Yeah, there is a billion percent chance I watch this one. (REVIEW: ‘The Gentlemen’ With Matthew McConaughey Is An Incredible Movie)

Add in Pizzolatto, and we have the perfect recipe for a hit show.

Even if this is 25% as good as “True Detective” season one, then we’re in for a hell of a fun time. I honestly can’t wait.

Can we get this on TV right now? Just get it to me ASAP. I wanted it last month!

Let’s also remember FX is the same network that brought us “Justified.” All they do is make hits, and that’s a fact.

Keep checking back for more details when we have them because you know I’ll be following “Redeemer” like a hawk.