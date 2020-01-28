Miley Cyrus Reveals Reason She Thinks She Wasn’t ‘Invited’ To The Grammys

Singer Miley Cyrus thinks her affinity for weed may have gotten her uninvited from the 2020 Grammys.

Cyrus shared a clip of herself smoking a joint on stage during the 2013 MTV EMAs in Amsterdam on Monday to Instagram and insinuated she wasn’t “invited” to the 2020 Grammys.

“& we wonder why I’m not invited to award shows anymore ….” she captioned the video.

This was the same awards show where Cyrus made headlines for twerking with a dwarf. The “Slide Away” singer took home the Best Video award for “Wrecking Ball” that same year. (RELATED: Liam Hemsworth ‘Deserves Much Better’: Sister-In-Law Elsa Pataky Claims)

Although marijuana is not legal in the Netherlands, smokers are not typically prosecuted for possession of small amounts. Weed is also sold in shops around the city referred to as “coffee shops.”

“Some people I think overthink so much … That’s not why I do it,” Cyrus said of the moment at the time, The Hollywood Reporter reported. “I just did it mostly because I knew the fans in Amsterdam would love it, and they started going crazy when I did it … But I don’t really care what the media says because I don’t Google myself, so I don’t know what they say. And I don’t care.”