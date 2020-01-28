Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Divorce Officially Complete

Both Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially single once again as the couple have reportedly finalized their divorce.

In documents obtained by TMZ in a piece published Tuesday, the divorce settlement has been signed by a judge, making the divorce completed between the 27-year-old pop singer and her 30-year-old actor ex-husband Hemsworth. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

Things reportedly moved fairly quickly for the official split as the two had no kids together and had agreed that the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker would maintain custody of all their pets. Those details, along with a reported prenup, suggest there was little to hold up the divorce settlement. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

It all comes after the “Hunger Games” star filed for divorce from Cyrus back in August shortly after reports surfaced that the two had split up. The couple had been married nine months.

Since that time, reports have surfaced that Hemsworth is dating supermodel Gabriella Brooks and that things are moving right along, with the two reportedly having lunch with his parents.

The “Mother’s Daughter” hitmaker has been very public about s[pending time with singer Cody Simpson. The two have been seeing each other for months following reports that she had split with Kaitlyn Carter after a brief romance.