‘Confederacy Of Dunces’: Joe Scarborough Attacks Trump’s Legal Team

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough went on a rant attacking President Donald Trump’s impeachment legal team, calling the group a “confederacy of dunces” Tuesday morning.

The “Morning Joe” co-host’s attack lasted more than six minutes, and he went after multiple legal members’ defenses amid the Senate’s trial.

“He had a confederacy of dunces defending him in impeachment,” Scarborough said as he laughed. “Their arguments were absolutely stunning.” (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Goes Off Rails, Asks Jesus To Forgive Him For Ever Being A Republican)

The MSNBC co-host attacked Ken Starr, one of Trump’s lawyers. He spoke about how the former independent counsel ruined irony during former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment. Starr previously headed up an investigation into the Clinton administration.

“If irony weren’t already dead and buried years ago, it was Ken Starr yesterday talking about how — how abuse of power is not sufficient to impeach a president,” Scarborough said. “You need a crime. He literally dragged the corpse of irony out of the grave.”

“He meticulously tied the corpse’s neck bone to the back of a tractor, and he ran that tractor throughout the graveyard of stupidity and ran over every headstone! Before once again kicking dirt on the corpse of irony, again, and putting its bones back.”

Scarborough also pretended to cry over attorney Pam Bondi‘s defense, mocking what she said. Bondi ripped former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, during her speech Monday.

“Oh, my God. Oh, my God. Pam Bondi,” Scarborough began. “This is all I could handle. This confederacy of dunces yesterday. I seriously — these people lowered the collective I.Q. Not only of America, but of the western world, by at least 24 points every hour they spoke on the Senate floor.”