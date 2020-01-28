REPORT: 17-Game NFL Schedule Is Unlikely, Will Be ‘Difficult’ To ‘Sell’ To Players

NFL players apparently aren’t overly interested in the idea of going to a 17-game schedule.

There has been growing chatter to expand the regular season, and it seems like that’s the direction we’re eventually headed in. However, as of this moment, the players reportedly aren’t buying into the idea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Jan 22, 2020 at 11:12am PST

According to a Monday night report from ProFootballTalk, convincing players to go to a 17-game schedule will be a “difficult” proposition to “sell.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NFLPA will meet Thursday to further discuss the idea and the possibility of expanding the schedule.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Jan 25, 2020 at 12:34pm PST

One of the ideas that has been talked about to offset an extra regular season game is an extra bye week. That’s not a bad idea, but it really doesn’t sound like players want the regular season to expand.

It’s hard to blame them for not wanting to change what they have now. Football is a very physically demanding game.

A 16-game schedule already puts them through the ringer. Adding another is a big ask. Even with more money on the table and an extra bye week, I’m not sure too many players will rush to sign up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Jan 22, 2020 at 12:44pm PST

We’ll see what happens, but I really wouldn’t start holding your breath for the NFL to go to 17 regular season games.

At this point in time, it seems unlikely unless some things change in a big way.