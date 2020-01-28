Rapper T.I. Apologizes To Wife And Daughters: ‘Please Forgive Me For Any And All Imperfections’

Rapper T.I. got everyone’s attention when he made several lengthy posts on Instagram dedicated to his wife and daughters in which he apologized for all his “imperfections.”

“I love you Mrs H.[Tameka Cottle] @majorgirl imperfections, misunderstandings and all…. we’ve shared most of the happiest moments of our lives together. I know I’ve had my moments, but… despite all my shortcomings [and] transgressions the fact remains….You Give me a thousand choices [and] I’d choose you every time,” the 39-year-old rapper wrote on his social media account, following a post honoring Kobe Bryant after news broke of his fatal crash. The posts were noted by Page Six in a piece published Tuesday.(RELATED: Rapper T.I. Throws Shade At Travis Scott Over Super Bowl LIII Performance)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jan 26, 2020 at 7:24pm PST

“I couldn’t imagine living in a world without you…or leaving you and the kids to have to live without me,” he added. “I’m determined to make you happy by any means necessary… LIKE IT OR NOT!!! To love, cherish, protect, provide, [and] whatever df else it takes… Forever!!!#MrandMrsH.” (RELATED: Melania’s Spokeswoman Calls Out T.I. Over ‘Disrespectful And Disgusting’ Video Depicting First Lady As Exotic Dancer)

In a second post, the “Live Your Life” hitmaker told his daughters how much he loved them and couldn’t let another minute go by without letting them know they have all his “love for all my life.”

“I love you girls more than my vocabulary will allow me to express,” the performer, born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., wrote. “You have grown so much right before my very eyes [and] blossomed into strong, brilliantly opinionated, independent young women.”

“I’m so proud of you both and I love you to no end, more than you’ll ever know,” he added. “Please forgive me for any and all imperfections that cause misunderstandings between us…. Charge my mind, not my heart. You see Life may throw us curveballs [and] deal us some pretty bad hands at times. But rest assured, you’ll NEVER find yourself in a place too high or low for me to be there to catch you when you fall.”

T.I. concluded, “I just can’t let another second go by without letting you know while we’re still here in this life together…. You have ALL MY LOVE FOR ALL MY LIFE…[and] AFTER @princess_of_da_south @zonniquejailee.”

It all comes after the “That’s All She Wrote” hitmaker received quite a backlash for comments he made about taking his daughter, Deyjah Harris, to her annual gynecology appointments to “verify” her virginity was still intact. He later shared during his appearance on “Red Table Talk” that while he “began from a place of truth,” he also “began to embellish and exaggerate” his comments.