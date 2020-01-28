President Trump Says He’s Open To Entitlement Reform, But It Went Badly For His Predecessors

President Donald Trump has announced that he will target entitlement reform if he wins a second term, an issue he promised not to touch in 2016 and one that has historically been a poison pill for Republicans.

CNBC asked Trump in January whether welfare reforms would ever be a priority for his administration, and contrary to his 2016 campaign promises, he was open to it. (RELATED: Budget Chief: Pass Trump’s Budget Or Cut Social Security)

“At some point they will be,” Trump said, according to the New York Times. “At the right time, we will take a look at that.”

Almost every major Republican politician since President Ronald Reagan has made overtures about curbing the national debt by cutting entitlement spending. None made meaningful headway, and entitlement programs like Medicare and Medicaid still make up more than 60 percent of annual budgets.

President George W. Bush made Social Security reform a centerpiece of his 2004 campaign, dedicating large segments of the 2005 State of the Union address to the issue and going on bus tours to sell it to the American people. Disapproval for his plan skyrocketed, rising from 48 percent in February 2005 to 64 percent in June, according to Gallup polls.

By October 2005, social security reform had “almost completely disappeared from the Washington stage,” NYT wrote at the time.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made his 2012 presidential campaign “bold on spending cuts and entitlement reform,” Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote in 2011. He lost the election a year later.

Romney’s running mate, Former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, led the most recent Republican attempt to destroy the welfare state, but he too fell short. (RELATED: Senate Passes Massive Budget Expected To Raise Deficit Nearly $2 Trillion)

Ryan and Romney benefited from a groundswell of support for spending cuts under President Barack Obama’s administration. Republicans rode that Tea Party wave to control of both the House and Senate by 2012, signing pledges to cut spending. But so long as Obama was president, they had no ability to do so.

When Trump won in 2016 on promises to avoid entitlement reform, Republicans’ Tea Party fervor fizzled.

“I’m not going to cut Social Security like every other Republican and I’m not going to cut Medicare or Medicaid,” Trump said at the time.

I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid. Huckabee copied me. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2015

The lesson learned by many Republican voters under Obama’s administration was that Republican will only make noise about entitlement if they lack the power to actually do it.

When 2017 rolled around and the party controlled every branch of government with the help of Trump, enthusiasm about abolishing the welfare state disappeared. Instead, Republicans passed a trillion-dollar budget deficit and voted for tax cuts.

Undeterred, Ryan brought up the issue again, telling the press he would push to cut medicare in 2018. (RELATED: Can Republicans Tackle Welfare Reform In 2018?)

“We’re going to have to get back next year at entitlement reform, which is how you tackle the debt and the deficit,” Ryan said. “Frankly, it’s the health care entitlements that are the big drivers of our debt, so we spend more time on the health care entitlements — because that’s really where the problem lies, fiscally speaking.”

The idea didn’t go over well with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, who told Axios at the time he “would not expect to see” welfare reforms passed that year.

The Trump White House also rejected the idea, sticking to the president’s 2016 campaign promise not to touch Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid.

Ryan announced soon afterward that he wouldn’t be running for re-election.

At the outset of his campaign, many credited Trump’s unwillingness to touch entitlement reform as a pragmatic move. If he makes the issue a major part of his campaign even as Democrats are promising more and more expansive programs, Trump may meet the same fate as the Republicans who came before him.