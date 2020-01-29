The Charges Against Glenn Greenwald In Brazil, Explained

The Brazilian government recently charged left-wing journalist Glenn Greenwald with cybercrimes over his alleged role in a hacking scandal in that country. The credibility of the charges against Greenwald has come under scrutiny, including in the U.S., where Greenwald is well known for his role in the Snowden revelations.

The cell phones of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and hundreds of other government officials were allegedly hacked last year by Walter Delgatti Neto. Some of these messages were given to Greenwald, then published by The Intercept, a site Greenwald co-founded. The Brazilian government has accused Greenwald of encouraging Neto’s hacking operation, but thus far has not provided evidence that Greenwald did so. So far, the overwhelming sentiment among those clued in to the case appears to be that the charges against Greenwald will not stick, with a Brazilian Supreme Court justice telling The New York Times that he “can’t conceive of a journalist being punished by the judiciary.”

“I’m not an expert in Brazilian law, but the overwhelming consensus of the people who are is that the charges that are brought against me are not even a close call, and it’s actually an abuse of prosecutorial power,” Greenwald told the Daily Caller earlier this week. “Members of the Supreme Court have indicated to the media that they regard the charges as invalid.”

In America, pundits on the left and the right have largely defended Greenwald. Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson said on his nightly show that he was rooting for Greenwald. The New York Post ran an editorial urging the U.S. government to support Greenwald, who is a U.S. citizen. Meanwhile, establishment liberals who often chided Greenwald over his skepticism of the Trump-Russia investigation also expressed their support for the beleaguered reporter. Some 2020 Democratic presidential candidates also stood up for Greenwald’s cause, including Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

The text messages Greenwald published revolved around the prosecution of former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whose conviction for money laundering disqualified him from running for a third term, benefiting Bolsonaro. The text messages appeared to show Sergio Moro, the judge in Lula da Silva’s case, coordinating with the prosecution. Moro now serves as Bolsonaro’s Justice Minister, and has seen his reputation in the country tarnished by Greenwald’s reporting. (RELATED: Brazil’s New President Says What He And Trump Have In Common: ‘We Are God-Fearing Men’)

Defenders of Bolsonaro will point out Greenwald’s connections to anti-Bolsonaro forces in the country. Greenwald’s husband David Miranda is a socialist congressman, and a staunch opponent of Bolsonaro’s administration, which will likely paint Greenwald as out to get the president. The U.S. government has been silent on Greenwald’s case so far, despite journalists calling on America to intervene.

Greenwald has been a thorn in the side of the U.S. government in the past through his reporting and criticism of American foreign policy. After all, it was Greenwald who published sensitive information in 2013 for The Guardian regarding U.S. intelligence that was infamously leaked by former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden. Greenwald was never charged with a crime in the U.S., but Aranda, who was Greenwald’s boyfriend at the time, was detained for a dozen hours at a U.K. airport, which Greenwald opened up to the Daily Caller about earlier this week. (RELATED: Hackers Are Using Edward Snowden’s Book To Steal Data, Install Viruses: Report)

“I remember when they detained my husband in Heathrow Airport for 12 hours under a terrorism law and spent the whole day threatening, that they were going to keep him and prosecute him. And then they finally released him after diplomatic pressure from Brazil,” he said.

To this day, Greenwald remains a staunch defender of Snowden, and other leakers that have harmed U.S. national security interests, including Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange, who is facing charges in America that are similar to the ones Greenwald faces in Brazil.

Greenwald has always been an enigma, which is part of the reason why his case is so fascinating. He has become the poster boy for a persecuted media, but has repeatedly defended and expressed admiration for regimes in countries such as Russia and Cuba, which have some of the world’s worst records when it comes to press freedom. Greenwald has harshly criticized the national security practices of western countries such as the U.S., and the U.K., but has rarely applied the same scrutiny to Eastern European and communist regimes. Greenwald is an avowed leftist, but told the Caller that he is “obsessed” with finding common ground with the political right. (RELATED: Glenn Greenwald Called Out NYT’s Piece Criticizing Barr)

Yet, while Greenwald’s ideology may be hard to pin down, his motivations are clear. He believes his reporting has succeeded in holding powerful government agencies accountable, and he is not going to back down.

“That’s the whole point, is the more willing powerful officials are to abuse that power, the more light they need shined on them,” Greenwald told the Caller. “So, for me personally if they fail it’s going to make me more aggressive and more emboldened. ”

Love him or hate him, Glenn Greenwald doesn’t appear phased, and the case brought against him by the Brazilian government has only served to embolden him.