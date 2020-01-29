Cheapest Ticket To The Super Bowl Between The 49ers And Chiefs Is More Than $6,000

Tickets to the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers continue to cost an absurd amount of money.

As of this moment, the cheapest ticket to the game Sunday on SeatGeek is $6,250. The most expensive? Well, you’ll have to shell out more than $39,000 to get your hands on that. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Jan 21, 2020 at 11:34am PST

I know I’ve said this before, but I’ll say it again. If you can afford to go to the Super Bowl, then you just have to go.

Hell, even if you can’t really afford it, you might just have to find a way to make it work. You never know when another shot at the Lombardi Trophy will come around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Jan 19, 2020 at 4:36pm PST

I’m a fan of the Detroit Lions, and there’s a high chance I’ll die without my team ever winning the Super Bowl.

If they made it, I’d have to go. I wouldn’t have a choice.

If you’re a fan of the 49ers and Chiefs, I encourage you to go. Opportunities like this don’t come around often.

Is it a ton of money? Sure, but you can’t put a price on the memories down the road. Make it happen!