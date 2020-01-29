Clark Hunt Says The Chiefs Will Give Patrick Mahomes A New Contract At The ‘Right Time’

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt doesn’t sound like he’s in a rush to get Patrick Mahomes a new deal.

Mahomes is going to without a doubt set the NFL record for most money given to a player, and it could be by a considerable amount. While many think that’ll happen in the coming months, it might not happen in the next year! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hunt told the media the following about the situation, according to USA Today:

There will be a right time sometime in the next 12 to 15 months to extend Patrick, and when I say the right time, it will be right time both for the player and the club. I don’t want to say it necessarily has to be this offseason, but I will say that it’s a priority to get it done.”

The Chiefs are going to have to sign over a bank vault in order to keep Mahomes. They know it, we know it, Mahomes’ people know it and Mahomes also knows it.

He’s about to make cash at a level we’ve never seen before. If the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, the number is only going to go further north.

Will he be the NFL’s first $200-million man? I have no idea, but I certainly wouldn’t rule it out. Mahomes is the future of the league.

He’s not going to just set the new standard for quarterback play. He’s going to play the current standard right out of the water.

The Chiefs really shouldn’t drag their feet on this. They need to just get it done. Write the man the check he deserves.