Dak Prescott Has ‘Confidence’ That A New Deal With The Cowboys ‘Will Get Done’

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott doesn’t sound worried at all about getting a new contract.

Prescott appeared on Ian Rapoport’s podcast and said, “I’ve got confidence something will get done that’s good for both of us. Being the Cowboys QB is second to none, there are very few positions in all of sports that are comparable.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It should be very interesting to see what Jerry Jones and the Cowboys do with Prescott’s contract situation.

Last offseason and heading into the 2019 season, it looked like a deal was absolutely going to get done. Instead, the wheels fell off of the team.

The Cowboys faltered big time down the stretch, they didn’t make the playoffs, Jason Garrett got shown the exit and Prescott is sitting here still without a deal.

To say things didn’t go as expected back in June and July would be a gigantic understatement. If you told me back then that it’d be January 2020 and we’d still be talking about this, I would have called you a liar.

Well, here we are and Prescott is still waiting for his new deal.

I have no doubt the Cowboys and their star quarterback will eventually work something out. You don’t let starting quarterbacks hit the open market in the NFL. You just don’t.

At the same time Jerry Jones clearly has his limits. Prescott not having a new deal yet is crystal clear proof of that fact.