Deion Sanders Says He’ll Be A College Football Head Coach Next Season

NFL legend Deion Sanders apparently plans on becoming a college football head coach.

During a Tuesday appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, the former star defensive back was asked if he wanted to coach Florida State, and he replied with, “Yes. I’m going to be a head coach in college football next year…Somewhere. I’m that definite. I’m that assured that I am.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full comments below.

Is Deion Sanders qualified to be a college football coach? He’s most certainly not on paper. That much is for sure. He has zero college or NFL coaching experience.

That’s just the fact of the matter.

Now, will he probably still get calls? Well, I’d be more than willing to bet he does. After all, there were some talks between him and Florida State.

There’s probably some colleges that would hire him just because of his name recognition, which would probably translate to great recruiting.

If you’re a struggling program and want to make a splash. Hiring Deion Sanders would most certainly get the job done.

No matter what would happen, Deion Sanders coaching college football would be required viewing for fans of the sport.

He’s an electric factory, and it’d probably be even more entertaining if it all went terribly wrong. Sanders as a train wreck of a college coach would be the kind of content you couldn’t dream up on LSU.

Let’s hope it happens!