Dog The Bounty Hunter Appears To Propose To Girlfriend 7 Months After Wife’s Death

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman definitely created quite a stir after it appeared as if he proposed to his girlfriend, Moon Angell, seven months after his wife’s death.

It all reportedly started after the rumored pair sat down for an upcoming episode of “The Dr. Oz Show.” In the preview clip floating around, the 66-year-old bounty hunter shared that he’s “a lot happier with her around” after his wife, Beth Chapman’s death, per Yahoo.com in a piece published Wednesday. The full piece airs Monday. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

A marriage proposal? After weeks of family turmoil, @DogBountyHunter and Moon Angell join me to set the record straight. Airs 2/3. pic.twitter.com/kUsE7zBPRQ — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) January 29, 2020

“I am a lot happier with her around,” the Duane said on the clip.

Angell then adds, “I have lots of enemies right now.”

“Moon Angell, will you marry me?” Chapman then asks, before the clip cuts out.

Shortly after the piece showed up on social media, TMZ reported that sources close to the family said the proposal was “not legit.”

Dog was apparently “overly emotional and got caught up in the moment. We’re told he did not give her a ring during the taping, and they are not engaged.”

His family is not thrilled about speculation that the two are a couple and made it clear, per People magazine.

“You’re disgusting woman,” Lyssa Chapman tweeted to Angell in December over reports that Moon and Duane were dating. “Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!!.”

And Lyssa since appears to have responded to speculation about the proposal.

A need for a con artist? — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 29, 2020

It all comes as Dog and the family have been dealing with the tragic loss of Beth, who died last June after being diagnosed with stage II throat cancer. She was 51.