Giant ‘Fire Gard ASAP’ Sign Appears On Wisconsin’s Campus Following Loss To Iowa

Fans of the Wisconsin Badgers are growing more and more frustrated with basketball coach Greg Gard.

Bucky’s 5th Quarter tweeted a photo Tuesday afternoon of a dorm building on campus with a giant “Fire Gard ASAP” appearing in the windows going down several floors. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Look, I might be one of Gard’s biggest defenders on the planet. I have defended him at every turn, I’ve been patient, I’ve trusted the process and I’ve let Gard do his thing.

You won’t find too many people out there who have gone to bat more for Gard than I have.

However, there’s no question at all that even my patience is starting to run thin. We’re 12-9, Gard already missed the tournament once, Kobe King isn’t playing at the moment and the team has no energy.

Things aren’t going well. In fact, things really couldn’t be going much worse at the current moment, and the buck has to stop with the head coach.

If we miss the tournament again, then serious questions need to be asked about Greg Gard’s future. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.

I want to avoid that at all costs, but it’s also important to face reality. The reality is that we suck right now.