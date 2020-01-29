Gardner Minshew Ends His Road Trip Across America, Doesn’t End Up Getting Getting A Beer With Me

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew’s road trip across America has come to an end.

The electric NFL passer posted on his Instagram story Monday a picture of his RV back in front of the stadium in Jacksonville.

The road trip that captivated America is finally in the books.

As a wise man once said, don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. Minshew’s road trip across the country quickly became the most entertaining thing in the NFL outside of the Super Bowl.

He was out here talking about how the trip would be remembered up there with the discovery of fire.

When they look back in history, they are gonna be talking about three things: ◾ The discovery of fire

◾ Invention of the submarine

◾ This road trip@TravelcampRV | @GardnerMinshew5#JackieMoon pic.twitter.com/MtJ7iljoYi — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) January 8, 2020

Minshew, who is one of the best dudes in all of sports, was duck hunting, visiting the Grand Canyon, flying a fighter jet and doing much more during his epic trip.

While I don’t generally care what NFL stars do off of the field, I can’t say the same about the mustached football icon.

I’m not sure we’ll ever find a more authentic guy than him in the NFL. He knows what he’s about, he embraces it and he doesn’t care about the outside noise.

That’s an attitude you rarely find these days.

Now, I am a little bummed we didn’t get to grab a few beers during his journey. When word first broke of this trip, I told Gardner to swing by if he ever found himself in my part of the country.

It didn’t work out. Again, a little bummed, but there’s always next time. Trust me, we’ve got plenty of beer on ice if Minshew ever finds himself in the office.