Gemma Whelan Says Fans Hating The Ending Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Is Her ‘Biggest Disappointment’

“Game of Thrones” star Gemma Whelan isn’t happy with how fans reacted to the show’s conclusion.

As you all know, I hated the ending of “GoT.” I thought it was atrocious. It couldn’t have been much worse in my eyes. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

In case you think I’m alone, I can promise you that I’m not. Everybody I know hated the ending. I don’t know a single person who liked it.

Well, Whelan, who played Yara Greyjoy in the hit HBO show, wasn’t too happy with the reaction at all, and opened up about it during a recent interview with The Guardian.

When asked what her biggest disappointment is, Whelan told The Guardian, “The fans’ reaction at the end of Game Of Thrones because I think it was brilliant.”

Do you know what I think about Whelan’s disappointment? You can go ahead and take a look at my reaction below.

I’m sorry I don’t care about Whelan’s feelings. Call me a bad guy, but I really don’t. You know what my disappointment is?

I invested years of my life into a show that had an absolute dud of an ending. What about our disappointment? What about our pain?

What about all the time we sacrificed? What about the fans, Whelan?

Excuse me if I don’t shed a whole lot of tears in sympathy because I don’t have any to share.