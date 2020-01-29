Is Impeachment Limping To A Merciful End?

On today’s show we discuss what comes next in the impeachment trial and get into the prospects of this whole disaster coming to an end by Friday. Also, Senator Dianne Feinstein is forced to “correct” something she’s said for a second time in a month, Elizabeth Warren promises to act like a Third World dictator, and Don Lemon denies he did something everyone saw him do.

Listen to the show:

Opening statements are done in the Senate impeachment trial, now comes the questions from Senators. Will they matter? Will there be enough votes to end this charade when the questions are done? One story has Republicans not having enough votes to do that, another story has some Democrats considering voting to acquit the President. Are they both true? We get into all of it and what to expect today.

California Senator Dianne Feinstein is walking back comments she made that contradict the Democratic Party’s official position on impeachment, for the second time in a month. Is the 86-year-old losing touch with reality? We discuss.

While Democrats are calling President Trump a dictator, Elizabeth Warren pledging to act like one if she wins. We have the details. And Don Lemon insists he wasn’t mocking Trump supporters as morons as he laughed while his guests mocked Trump supporters as morons. We have the audio of his non-apology lie.

