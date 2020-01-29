Watch Jonathan Taylor’s Junior Season Highlights

An incredible video of Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor hit the internet Tuesday.

The video is of his junior season highlights, which turned out to be his final season of college football, and they’re pretty much straight porn. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just in case you didn’t already know Taylor was the best back in America, these highlights should erase any doubt.

Give the incredible video a watch below.

I could sit here and watch Jonathan Taylor all day. Taylor’s abilities on the field are second to none in the running game.

I’ve never seen a player at the college level with his patience waiting for hole to open and for blocks to develop.

While Melvin Gordon was a bigger and more physical back for the Badgers, I’m not sure Wisconsin has had a rusher with better vision and overall skills than Taylor.

The man will go down not just as a Wisconsin legend, but he’ll go down as one of the greatest players in college history.

Now, we’ll get to see what he can do in the NFL. Something tells me he’s going to do just fine in the pros.