NBA Players Have Begun ‘Informally Retiring’ Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Numbers

NBA players have started changing their jersey numbers to honor Kobe Bryant.

Bryant wore eight and 24 during his days with the Los Angeles Lakers. Following his death this past Sunday in a helicopter crash, players around the league with those numbers have begun switching them, according to Shams Charania. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

Sources: Multiple NBA players have begun informally retiring Kobe Bryant’s jersey number(s) as a tribute — with Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie among them, changing from No. 8 to No. 26. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2020

Sources: Orlando’s Terrence Ross has changed his jersey number from No. 8 to No. 31 in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, who wore Nos. 8 and 24. League evaluating this case-by-case. https://t.co/go557WBieX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers forward Moe Harkless has changed his No. 8 jersey to No. 11 in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/taupfTlQSc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2020

Don’t be surprised if the league ends up retiring eight and 24. Will it happen for sure? I don’t know, but I think there’s a very real chance it does.

Kobe moved the needle in a way that we really haven’t seen before. His death has sent shockwaves through the world of sports that I’m not sure we’ve ever seen in our lifetimes.

Short of LeBron James dying tomorrow, I’m not sure anything would be more shocking.

If more and more athletes continue this trend in the NBA, then I think there’s a very real chance the league retires the jerseys numbers for good.

There’s no question the NBA will do something big to honor Kobe. That’s just a fact, and permanently retiring his jersey numbers could get the job done.

