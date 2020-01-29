LA Firefighters Rescue Residents From 25-Story Building

Los Angeles firefighters saved a person hanging from the window of a 25-story high-rise apartment building fire Wednesday morning.

Authorities said there was one person critically injured in the fire and no casualties, according to ABC News. Earlier reports of people jumping off the building were later debunked by local officials. A video can be seen where firefighters save a person hanging from the window of the building who was reportedly considering jumping.

Dramatic video shows firefighters rescue a person stranded on side of a building as flames and smoke raged from a unit in a Los Angeles residential building. https://t.co/d5aHvHiJJ4 pic.twitter.com/ljhq1AWRvq — ABC News (@ABC) January 29, 2020

A helicopter was used to evacuate people from the building by attaching a line to each person below and hoisting them up.

Deputy Fire Chief Armando Hogan said the cause of the fire is still unknown and that his department is not ruling out foul play. He said two people were hospitalized.