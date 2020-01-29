Reporter Reacts: Everything Wrong With CNN’s Segment On Trump Voters

CNN has outdone itself.
A Don Lemon-led panel Saturday night showed exactly what they think of people who voted for Donald Trump, so we had Daily Caller audience development manager Christian Datoc react to the clip.
He didn’t pull any punches.
WATCH:
The news segment even got the attention of President Donald Trump, who directed his derision at CNN anchor Don Lemon. Prominent conservatives also joined in on the criticism, particularly of this segment and how it apparently reflects on CNN and the media in general.
Lemon later seemed to blame his guests on the show at the time, Rick Wilson and Wajahat Ali.
